Great Lakes water levels significantly lower going into 2021

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beach lovers rejoice! Among all the issues 2020 brought, record high lake levels and non-existent beaches were some of them.

Well, there is good news to report on that front. February 2021 recorded water levels on Lake Michigan and Huron nearly a foot lower than just one year ago. The most drastic drop was Lake Ontario coming in a whopping 22 inches lower than in 2020.

This is due to much less widespread precipitation across the Great Lakes Region compared to last winter. Greater outflow also played a part. Water levels in Lake Michigan & Huron are still running more than two feet over the long term average.

Now, usually water levels would increase this time of year because of snow melt. However, they are forecast to stay the same due to the dry, warm weather coming our way. A complete contrast from last year when water levels skyrocketed.

Great Lakes water levels and forecasts are released every Friday by the Army Corp of Engineers.

