Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An anonymous tip has set off a police investigation into a teacher at a mid-Michigan school district.

We’ve learned a social media post appears to be related to the probe.

The teacher is on non-disciplinary paid leave while the investigation continues.

Hemlock Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck put out a lengthy statement about the investigation into allegations about one of the district’s middle school teachers on the school district’s website.

Killingbeck says “the complaints concern allegations dating back several years, and at this time, there are no allegations by current students.”

Richland Township Police Chief Jack Doyle confirms several past students of the middle school have been interviewed as part of the investigation.

We’ve learned a social media post that appears to be made by a former student of the teacher is part of the probe.

In the post, the former student claimed she was coaxed into sending nude photos of herself to the teacher when she was underaged. She also wrote that she was not the only one.

Doyle says the investigation is being conducted on a daily basis, but it will likely take some time for it to be complete.

In his statement to parents, Killingbeck wrote that he “would encourage parents to take this communication as an opportunity to talk to your child(ren) about potential abuses of position/authority and urge them to speak out to their parents or others if they experience any questionable behavior by adults or their peers.”

Doyle is asking any past or current student of the Hemlock Middle School to contact his office if they have any information about this case.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.