How Crime Stoppers takes anonymous tips to solve crimes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/2/2021) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is unveiling a new tool to help the community fully understand the anonymous process of submitting a tip and make it easy to participate.

When you provide information to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County no one will know who you are.

This was set up because the organization knows not everyone feels comfortable coming forward, some fear retaliation; but they’re asking you not to hold any information back.

“It’s about the families, it’s about the friends and the families of these victims who don’t have answers, and they need answers, and that is just, it’s heartbreaking,” Director Julie Lopez said. “The detectives are working so hard. But, you know, they can only do so much. They need the community to come forward and say what they know.”

Right now when you visit the Crime Stoppers website, you’ll find a little more than 125 posters highlighting unsolved homicides. The oldest one dates back to 1972.

But Lopez explained, just because it’s not on their website doesn’t mean they won’t process a tip on an unsolved case.

“We would figure out the detective on the cases and then we get that information to law enforcement,” she said.

Each year, Lopez shared Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County averages 600 tips from the community -- 6 to 7-percent of those lead to arrests and a cash reward for the person who called it in.

Lopez wants to make it clear that any information counts. It could help solve a case or open a new door for investigators.

“And if these tips can save on investigation costs, then it’s a win-win all around,” Lopez said.

To help the community fully understand the anonymous process and make it easy to participate, they’ve created a graphic detailing how you can step up for your community. Take a look here.

“Talking with the families and understanding what they’re going through. It is very difficult. But I hang on to hope,” Lopez said.

To submit a tip call 1-800-422-JAIL. Lopez explained the call center is located in Canada and they do not have caller ID.

Or, you can visit the website here or download the P3Tips mobile phone app.

“All of those avenues will take you to an anonymous site, and we don’t track IP addresses,” Lopez said. “All of it comes to us, and we make sure that that information that has been submitted does not identify the tipster, and then we get that information to law enforcement.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.