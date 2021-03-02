Advertisement

Lansing man accused of robbing bank in rural Gratiot County community

Joseph Anis King
Joseph Anis King(source: Michigan Department of Corrections)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Lansing man two weeks after he was accused of robbing a bank in a rural Gratiot County community.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Anis King and he was arraigned in court on one count of bank robbery. He remained in the Gratiot County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond while awaiting further court proceedings on March 16 and 24.

King is accused of walking into the Commercial Bank branch in Middleton around 1:35 p.m. on Feb. 19 and handing the teller a note demanding money. The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect left the bank on foot northbound on Newton Street and investigators believe he got into a getaway car at some point.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show King was released from prison on July 14 and remained on parole when the bank robbery was reported. His criminal record shows he made pleas to charges of larceny, receiving stolen property, retail fraud, home invasion and drug possession.

