Man stabbed at Flint apartment complex Sunday evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening that left a man in critical condition.

The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of Stonegate Drive, which is in the Stonegate Apartments complex off Atherton Road east of Dort Highway.

Police say the victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators arrested a suspect on the scene. The suspect was not identified because they had not appeared in court for arraignment.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call police at 616-690-7045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

