Michigan reports 1,000+ new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the smallest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in over a week Tuesday, but the total remained above 1,000 for the sixth day out of the past eight.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,067 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 590,217. Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun noted that the state’s daily COVID-19 increases have reached a plateau after falling steadily this year.

Michigan currently is seeing an average of about 91 new COVID-19 infections per million people every day, which is a slight decline from last week. The Saginaw region was one of two areas of the state to see in increase in COVID-19 infection rates over the past week.

State health officials reported 24 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,558. Half of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped to the lowest level in two weeks with nearly 18,900 tests completed on Monday. The percentage of positive tests increased to 5% on Monday, which is the highest level in a month.

Khaldun said the rolling seven day average of positive COVID-19 tests stands at 3.7%, which is similar to the level from October. The rate increased significantly by the end of that month and peaked at over 14% by early December.

She said local health departments were tracking 565 COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan on Tuesday, which is down from 631 a week earlier. Long-term care facilities accounted for 40% of those outbreaks, followed by K-12 schools and manufacturing or construction workers.

Michigan has seen a total of 422 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant -- two-thirds of them reported at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased again. As of Tuesday, 939 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 66 from Monday. Of those, 832 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased slightly on Tuesday while the number of patients on ventilators decreased slightly. Michigan hospitals are treating 228 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 99 of them are on ventilators.

Since Monday, there are two more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and four fewer on ventilators. Khaldun said 3.9% of hospital beds across Michigan are occupied by patients with the coronavirus, which is a fraction of the nearly 20% at the peak on Dec. 4.

Khaldun said Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics are remaining steady at levels higher than last summer.

“Overall we are at a critical time in our fight against this pandemic,” she said.

Michigan distributed just over 2.965 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 1.463 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.478 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 23,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.304 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan has administered the ninth most COVID-19 doses of all 50 states. The state has met Whitmer’s goal of dispensing 50,000 doses per day for the 16 consecutive days.

She pointed out that Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing in Grand Rapids is producing the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making Michigan “the state that beat the damn virus.” Pfizer is producing its vaccine at a sprawling complex in Portage.

“It’s a powerful reminder of what Michigan is capable of,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is the arsenal of health leading the way out of this pandemic.”

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 21,889 cases and 702 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Saginaw, 15,204 cases and 506 deaths, which is an increase of 26 cases and one death.

Arenac, 676 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,159 cases, 280 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases and two deaths.

Clare, 1,404 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is no change.

Gladwin, 1,252 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Gratiot, 2,461 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,639 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is no change.

Iosco, 1,131 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,576 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Lapeer, 4,404 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Midland, 4,432 cases, 62 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases, one death and 48 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 949 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 325 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,035 cases, 33 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of four cases and one death.

Sanilac, 1,888 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Shiawassee, 3,611 cases, 78 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases.

Tuscola, 2,871 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases.

