Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan restaurants can serve double the number of customers this weekend.

Effective Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will allow restaurants to increase indoor dining capacity to 50%. Restaurants have been limited to 25% capacity since indoor dining reopened on Feb. 1.

Nursing homes can reopen for visitors. Family members will be able to visit relatives after receiving a negative COVID-19 test.

State health officials also are loosening restrictions on indoor private residential gatherings, public gatherings, retail stores and entertainment venues. The restrictions are scheduled to remain in place until April 19.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the loosened restrictions are possible because Michigan’s key COVID-19 statistics are trending in the right direction. The daily rate of new cases per million people remains below 100, the percentage of positive diagnostic tests remains below 4% and hospitalizations are dropping.

“We’re getting there, Michigan,” she said. “This is good news.”

