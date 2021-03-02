MidMichigan Health offering more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - MidMichigan Health is offering additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning this week.

The Midland-based health care provider and hospital system will begin scheduling more appointments on Thursday based on specific guidelines for those who are eligible.

MidMichigan Health has administered nearly 32,000 vaccine doses so far. The health care system will continue contacting patients who are already on their waiting list to offer appointments, but officials hope more people will sign up.

Those who plan to sign up must meet the state required eligibility to schedule an appointment. Patients age 65 and older, health care workers with direct contact to patients and workers in critical occupations like teachers and first responders currently are eligible.

MidMichigan Health says it’s important for those who are eligible and planning to sign up to review their medical conditions and check in with their doctors before getting their vaccine.

Anyone who meets the criteria can call the MidMichigan Health COVID-19 hotline at 989-794-7600 to schedule an appointment. Everyone who receives an appointment should bring a photo ID, wear a mask and a short sleeved shirt so the vaccine can be administered in the upper arm.

