New Sanford Hardware store set to open in May

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Construction began back in October to rebuild the Sanford Hardware store after it was nearly destroyed in last May’s flooding and so far the project has been running smoothly.

Dennis Sian, the store’s owner, said he hopes to have the store open by May, which will be around one year after the flooding.

“It’s really coming together really well,” he said.

The construction project is being worked on by Three Rivers Corporation in Midland. The new store will be just over 11,000 square feet and will go in the same spot as the old location.

“It’s really looking really well right now,” Sian said. “We’re really pleased.”

The original hardware store was one of the many buildings destroyed or nearly destroyed in the Sanford area after the dams failed and floodwaters rushed through town. Sian said that since the building needed to be brought up to code so that it was above the floodplain, rebuilding it was their only option.

Sian said it was never an option, however, to not rebuild.

“This town has really come together,” he said. “We’ve been here a long time and I grew up in Sanford. This is definitely where I want to be and it looks like a lot of our customers want us back.”

Sanford Hardware has been running out of a temporary location just down the road from where the original site was.

Sian said the new store will feature a much better layout for customers, new parking behind it, and it could possibly have even more product on the shelves.

“Well the building, the nice thing is it’s going to be new,” he said. “So, the maintenance will be very low. It’ll be wide open inside so it will be easier for us to merchandise it, easier for customers to find product. And we are, we’re a full service hardware so we really try to help people.”

One of the buildings next to the new structure remains standing. Sian said it is currently being used for storage for the construction crews and that it may be demolished in the future.

As the rebuild in Sanford and surrounding areas continues, Sian hopes that bringing this store back to downtown will help the entire community with its rebuild. He said that it wouldn’t be possible without all of the support they’ve gotten since the flood.

“This is a tough time but you know, everybody’s been so good that they’ve made it as easy as possible for us,” he said. “Just looking forward to being back.”

Last spring, the community raised thousands of dollars to help support the store.

