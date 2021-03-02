Plenty of sun!

High pressure to the south will help to keep us under plenty of sunshine, while a system passing through to the north will bring a few passing clouds, particularly the further north you are. A cold front sinking south across the state tomorrow will bring in some clouds and spotty flurries/drizzle.

Today’s highs will be in the mid and upper 30s with a breezy SW wind. Steady winds will be up around 10-15mph, gusting into the low 20s for the afternoon, before winds go down to 10-15mph out of the W overnight. We’ll have a lot of sun with some clouds from time to time further north.

Tonight temps fall to the low 30s with clouds moving in. We could see a few flurries, but most will stay dry. Into the afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid 40s to around 50 degrees, we’ll have the possibility of spotty drizzle.

Clouds then move out for most for Thursday – the exception will be the thumb which has the chance of lake effect flurries as well. Highs Thursday will only be in the mid 30s.

