Republicans balk at appointment of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A battle could be brewing over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s selection to lead the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Former director Robert Gordon abruptly resigned on Jan. 22 and Whitmer appointed Elizabeth Hertel, a top administrator in the department, to take his place almost immediately. But Republicans say they were underwhelmed after a Michigan Senate confirmation hearing last week.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly said she would support action to disapprove of Hertel’s appointment to lead the largest department in Michigan government. Hertel is the top health official leading Michigan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and responsible for COVID-19 epidemic orders setting restrictions.

“I was hopeful and open-minded about this appointment. We were getting indications that this was someone who would be more transparent with the Legislature and the public,” said Johnson. “But after reviewing last week’s hearing, I do not believe that is the case.”

Johnson said senators asked Hertel what was the biggest mistake that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made over the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. She said Hertel would not name a particular mistake or issue that could have been handled better.

“It’s arrogant,” Johnson said. “When you look at what happened in our state’s nursing homes, it’s tragic. To sit there and say there is nothing you could have done even a little bit better to me is unconscionable. I want someone who can recognize their mistakes and learn from them.”

Johnson pointed out that Hertel also declined to name the specific criteria required for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to declare the coronavirus pandemic over in the state.

“There is zero transparency,” Johnson said. “Decisions are being made in a vacuum. The people of Michigan deserve honesty. The public has a right to know how decisions are being made that affect their lives and their livelihoods.”

The Michigan Senate has until March 23 to approve or deny Hertel’s appointment.

