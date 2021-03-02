Secretary of State says audit confirms accuracy of Michigan election results

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s Nov. 3 election results were reported correctly, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said after conducting an extensive audit.

Benson said her office completed 250 random audits of election results and every one of them confirmed the integrity and accuracy of the 2020 general election. More than 1,300 officials from both parties took part in the months-long process.

“We’ve responded to every question and claim and the evidence is clear,” Benson said. “It is time for leaders across the political spectrum to tell their constituents the truth, that our election was the most secure in history, and the results accurately reflect the will of Michigan’s voters.”

The process included audits from hundreds of local voting precincts around the state, along with an audit of all votes cast in Antrim County. On election night, the county initially reported a landslide win for President Joe Biden and later changed to show a landslide win for former President Donald Trump.

Benson said the audit also confirmed that clerical errors occurred with Detroit’s absentee ballot counting board, but election workers properly counted 174,000 valid ballots turned in with signed envelopes from registered voters.

The number of balanced counting boards increased from 27% when the canvass was completed to 83% when the audit was completed, Benson said. That means the ballot number matched the number of names in the poll book or errors could be explained.

Benson said the audit showed just 17 out of 174,000 absentee ballots in Detroit remained out of balance.

The percentage of absentee ballots in Grand Rapids, Livonia and Sterling Heights that balanced also increased significantly after the audit.

Benson said voting precincts with results that don’t balance are common across the country, mostly due to clerical errors like failing to note that a voter checked in and left with a ballot or a couple mailed both of their ballots back in one envelope.

She said some of the errors could have been avoided if Michigan absentee ballots could be counted before Election Day. State law only allows absentee ballots to be counted after the polls open and the massive increase of absentee voting this year caused counting boards to rush through the process.

“If state lawmakers truly want to affirm faith in our elections, they will provide more time to election officials to process absentee ballots before Election Day, and canvass them afterwards, just as I’ve proposed in my legislative agenda to advance the vote and protect democracy,” said Benson.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.