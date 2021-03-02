SOS Benson: “Michigan’s election most secure in our state’s history” following election audits

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/01/2021)-4 months after the 2020 Presidential election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wants to finally put to rest any speculation of a rigged election.

This comes after more than 1300 clerks completed a bipartisan effort of more than 250 audits of the election results.

“And what they found in each and every one of them more than 250 audits they conducted, is that Michigan’s election was the most secure in our state’s history, and the results, accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson said.

Officials also conducted a statewide audit by hand-counting votes cast for president on more than 18,000 ballots randomly selected across the state.

“Further auditors of Detroit’s absentee ballot counting board found that local election officials had properly counted 174,000 valid ballots that corresponded to signed envelopes that were submitted by registered voters, and reviewed by the clerk’s office,” Benson said.

More than 5.5 million ballots were cast in the general election. 3.3 million of those were absentee ballots.

And nearly 30,000 Michigan residents registered and voted on election day.

But questions surrounding the accuracy of the votes counted in cities like Detroit-- continued to be raised by former President Donald Trump and his supporters which included some State Republicans.

“These efforts are dangerous racist and undertaken for personal and political gain. They are also completely meritless as proven by these audits and must be treated as such in the future. No leader, or person of power elected or otherwise should have ever played political games with the integrity of our elections,” Benson said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.