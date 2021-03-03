34-year-old shot in legs inside a vehicle on Flint’s north side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 34-year-old with leg injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The victim showed up at a local hospital seeking treatment of gunshot wounds to his legs around 1:45 p.m., according to Michigan State Police.

The victim told investigators he was shot while riding in a vehicle in the area of East Boulevard Drive and Pierson Road.

Police did not have any suspect information Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

