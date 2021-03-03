Advertisement

Congress votes down proposal to lower voting age to 16

John Moolenaar
John Moolenaar(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Congressman John Moolenaar said a proposal to lower the voting age for Americans to 16 years old did not pass the U.S. House.

Moolenaar voted against the measure proposed by Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, which she offered as an amendment to an election reform bill up for debate in Congress this week. A number of Republicans and Democrats voted against the proposal.

The U.S. voting age used to be 21, but several states began lowering it around World War II. The 26th Amendment, which was ratified in 1971, established the current voting age of 18 for all 50 states, but states are allowed to determine other qualifications for voters.

“The biggest challenge facing many American teenagers right now is too many of them are being kept out of the classroom even though scientific research shows it is safe for them to return,” Moolenaar said. “It’s time for schools to be open for instruction five days a week, so students can learn in the classroom with their peers and be ready to carry on the civic traditions of our nation when they reach adulthood at age 18.”

The Democrat-sponsored bills is designed to reduce barriers preventing people from voting, cutting down on partisan gerrymandering and limiting the effects of big money in politics. Republicans are concerned that the bills intrude on states’ abilities to manage elections.

He expects a final vote on the election reform package in the House on Wednesday night.

