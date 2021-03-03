Customer alleges racial slur by manager at Good Time’s Pizza in Saginaw Twp

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/03/21)-I was just taken aback by the whole thing. I didn’t understand how we got from point A to point Z” said customer, RushDee Williams.

RushDee Williams is still trying to wrap his head around what happened last Saturday-- after he went to pick up an order he had placed at Good Time’s Pizza in Saginaw Township. But when got there, he says the order wasn’t right so he tried to explain the discrepancy with the manager on duty.

“He seemed a little flustered since that wasn’t my first time coming in and my other experiences with him, they weren’t good, they weren’t bad, it was just kind of in and out I assumed he was maybe he was having a bad day, so I was patient with him,” Williams said.

But he says the situation quickly escalated with the manager swearing at him and calling police. Williams says what happened next left him stunned.“ And as he is walking away I hear him say it, use the “N” word and I’m like did I just hear him say what I think he said?”

Williams says he thought about staying until the police arrived to file a report, but ultimately decided it was best to leave.

“It wasn’t like I felt the police were going to automatically take his side. It was because of the narrative he painted. So I put myself in their shoes and I asked myself what would you do if someone is on the phone telling you this big guy is in here, aggressive, he’s by the register I keep telling him to leave, he reaching on his waist band, It just wasn’t good situation,” Williams said.

Williams posted about his experience on social media. The post generated comments directed at both Williams and the owner of Good Times Brian Franks- who says the manager has been fired.

“I am sorry that that customer was treated the way he was he should not have been talked to that way. I don’t care what the problem was,” said Good Times owner, Brian Franks.

