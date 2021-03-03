Flint police investigating suspicious death of 49-year-old man

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating a 49-year-old’s death as suspicious.

The Flint Police Department responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Herrick Street around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, where officers found the 49-year-old man dead inside his home. Investigators haven’t disclosed how he died.

Anyone with information about the man’s death should call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6917 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

