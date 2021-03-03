Four Lakes Task Force discuss dam restoration plans with community

MIDLAND COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -

Homeowners impacted by the massive dam failures are raising concerns Tuesday night about plans for a special assessment.

They spoke out during the Four Lakes Task Force meeting as the group works to help restore the four lakes and dams after the spring floods.

“I have a significant amount of senior citizens on my street, and some of them are obviously, in a limited fund issue... So we’ll be getting two bills, one for capital and one for operational,” stated Julie a homeowner in Wixom Lake.

The task force laid out proposed plans and approved on a budget for this year to spend approximately $37 million dollars to make the dams safe in Secord, Smallwood, Sanford and Edenville.

“A lot of the repairs were doing today and upgrades are actually going to help us lower some of the costs of the dams going forward… This is all been funded through our funding efforts on Four Lakes Tasks Force and that’s one of the reasons were trying to look forward to also getting funding sources from the community,” said Dave Kepler, Four Lakes Task Force President.

During the meeting they estimated how much community members in the area would have to spend annually. Depending on the lake and location It could range from three hundred to over two thousand dollars a year over the course of forty years.

Not everyone was on board with the plan.

“How on earth are we paying two hundred and eight million dollars… I think these assessments are way too high and I like to get better accounting to where these numbers are coming from,” said another community member.

The Task Force President explained that these numbers are just expectations and are not set in stone. Kepler says they don’t plan on moving forward with plans until they discuss and hear more from the community members.

“We’re going to have to be pretty aggressive at figuring out how to help people that can’t afford these assessments and either it’s a general where we lower the water for everybody or we find programs or endowments or things that can help people.”

As March 2nd there has been no assessments to property owners within the special assessment district.

The task force says they will have more solidified details by next month for the County Board of Commissioners meeting.

