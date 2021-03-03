Genesee County Jail’s IGNITE program gets boost from prisoners

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The IGNITE education program at the Genesee County Jail is teaching inmates new skills while they serve their sentences.

Hundreds of inmates are participating and the first inmate graduated late last year.

This sense of purpose really resonated with inmates at a Michigan prison nearly two hours away. Men at the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County have raised $2,000 to support Genesee County’s IGNITE program, saying they want to help fellow inmates start a better life.

”It’s all about unifying a community. It’s all about coming together collectively. It’s all about us saying there’s no difference between nobody if we all come together to be somebody,” said Johnell Allen-Bey, a Genesee County ambassador.

The IGNITE program also is expanding, as ELGA Credit Union will start teaching financial literacy courses at the jail starting next week. Mott Community College will offer virtual and in-person classes for inmates later this year.

