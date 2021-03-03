Investigators still working to identify human foot found in Flint River

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are still working to identify a human foot found floating in a remote stretch of the Flint River and figure it where it came from five days later.

Two teenage boys fishing in the area of Seymour and Sloan roads in Saginaw County’s Taymouth Township around 6:55 p.m. Feb. 26 saw a boot floating in the water and retrieved it. They discovered a human foot inside and called 911.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boot contained a foot, but they were unable to search the river immediately due to impending darkness. The sheriff’s dive team searched the river the following morning but did not find anything else suspicious.

Investigators were still working to identify where the foot came from on Wednesday. No possible victims have been identified.

