Advertisement

Investigators still working to identify human foot found in Flint River

Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators are still working to identify a human foot found floating in a remote stretch of the Flint River and figure it where it came from five days later.

Two teenage boys fishing in the area of Seymour and Sloan roads in Saginaw County’s Taymouth Township around 6:55 p.m. Feb. 26 saw a boot floating in the water and retrieved it. They discovered a human foot inside and called 911.

RELATED: Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boot contained a foot, but they were unable to search the river immediately due to impending darkness. The sheriff’s dive team searched the river the following morning but did not find anything else suspicious.

Investigators were still working to identify where the foot came from on Wednesday. No possible victims have been identified.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
40-year-old Ricky Galloway and his girlfriend 26-year-old Mariah Wells were shot to death,...
Family of Flint triple murder victims plead for justice

Latest News

A new jail and sheriff's office is being built in Isabella County this year.
Tentative site for new Isabella Co. jail, sheriff’s office scrapped by commissioners
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
34-year-old shot in legs inside a vehicle on Flint’s north side
The Flint Police Department
Flint police investigating suspicious death of 49-year-old man
Homeowners impacted by the massive dam failures raised concerns Tuesday night about plans for a...
Four Lakes Task Force discuss dam restoration plans with community