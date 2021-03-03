JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

We had a wintry start to our Tuesday as temperatures took a tumble. The thumb region saw readings in the single digits to begin the day. There were even a few spots across lower Michigan that began the day with sub-zero temperatures. Most of the ABC12 viewing area saw lows in the low, to mid-teens. Temperatures for the afternoon recovered nicely as sunshine and southwesterly winds prevailed for much of the day. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be much warmer as a blanket of clouds moves in overhead.

Wednesday will begin with a mostly cloudy sky for many of us. During the course of the day, the trend will be for the clouds to break up in a north-to-south fashion. As a result, it looks like the northern parts of the area will be a little bit brighter during the afternoon. Even as a cold front shifts our winds to the north, high temperatures for the day will easily move through the 40s. The range in highs for the day will be low 40s to the north, and upper 40s to the south.

The entire ABC12 viewing area will be a bit cooler Thursday. We all will likely see more sunshine on Thursday, but with a wind blowing in from the north, high temperatures will retreat into the middle 30s. After that, highs will move back to around the 40-degree mark for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be well into the 40s for Sunday, with 50+ expected for Monday and Tuesday of next week! All the while, we will have very little, if any, precipitation and a good bit of sunshine. - JR