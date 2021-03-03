Advertisement

JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mid-Michigan got another taste of early spring Wednesday as temperatures cruised through the 40s.  A few spots even managed to sneak into the lower 50s.  Cloud cover was varied across the area, with the northern and eastern parts of the area seeing most of it.  A few of the thicker clouds even spit out a few drops of rain and a few flakes of snow.  The clouds will continue to drift in and out of the area overnight.  With at least a little bit of starlight expected, lows will settle into the lower, to middle 20s.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler across the ABC12 viewing area.  A northerly wind will hold temperatures in the lower, to middle 30s during the afternoon.  That is a little bit below the average, which is now 38-degrees.  Most of us will begin the day with a good bit of cloud cover.  The trend for the day will be for the clouds to move out of the area in a north-to-south fashion.  We should end the day with a good bit of sun shining down on us.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will be a bright one.  Winds Friday will be a bit brisk and blowing in from the northwest.  Saturday will begin with a light northerly breeze, and end with light & variable conditions.  For Sunday, light & variable winds will become southerly during the afternoon.  All of this is pointing to a nice little warming trend.  Highs Friday will be back near the 40-degree mark.  By Sunday, highs will be moving through the 40s.  And by early next week, we’ll have a chance at seeing readings sneaking into the 60s. - JR

