Michigan House exempts COVID-19 cleaning and protection products from sales tax

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan House approved bipartisan bills on Wednesday that would exempt COVID-19 personal protection equipment and disinfecting supplies from the state sales tax for small businesses.

Employers with written COVID-19 safety plans required by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration would not have to pay the state’s 6% sales and use tax on purchases of PEE and disinfecting supplies if the bills are enacted as law.

Republican State Rep. Jim Lilly of Ottawa County’s Park Township said the sales tax exemption will help businesses reeling from losses during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The cost of personal protective equipment to keep their employees and customers safe is part of that challenge,” he said. “With this legislation, we have a fantastic opportunity to help. Keeping people safe should not be a barrier to keep a business open, earning a living, and keeping our economy and communities strong.”

Michigan already exempts PPE typically used in manufacturing operations from the sales and use tax. The bills approved Wednesday would extend that to items related to COVID-19.

Lilly said the Small Business Association of Michigan, Michigan Retailers Association, Michigan Manufacturers Association, Detroit Regional Chamber and several other chambers of commerce across the state support the legislation.

House Bills 4224 and 4225 advance to the Senate for further consideration. They would have to pass there before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign them into law.

