Michigan National Guard troops sickened by undercooked food in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission in Washington, D.C. are complaining about raw and undercooked meals they have been served.

An anonymous staff sergeant contacted WXYZ in Detroit, saying the meals have made some soldiers sick to the point of hospitalization. At least a dozen soldiers became ill from eating the meals, prompting complaints up the military chain of command.

On Monday, the staff sergeant sent an update, saying the Michigan soldiers won’t receive full meals for two days after they were served raw meat for dinner. Instead, they will receive ready-to-eat meal replacements.

Congressman Bill Huizenga of West Michigan said he’s seen reports the soldiers are receiving undercooked food and even meals containing metal shavings.

Michigan’s entire 14-member congressional delegation signed a letter to the leader of the National Guard, asking the agency to end the contract with the current food provider or provide a per diem for the men and women in uniform.

“The members of the National Guard have served honorably throughout the duration of this operation,” the letter says. “We must never turn our backs on our soldiers, especially as they have demonstrated time and time again that haven’t turned our backs on us.”

