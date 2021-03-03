Advertisement

Michigan National Guard troops sickened by undercooked food in Washington, D.C.

Michigan’s entire congressional delegation signed a letter demanding immediate change
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than expected.(Jace Harper)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Michigan National Guard troops deployed on a security mission in Washington, D.C. are complaining about raw and undercooked meals they have been served.

An anonymous staff sergeant contacted WXYZ in Detroit, saying the meals have made some soldiers sick to the point of hospitalization. At least a dozen soldiers became ill from eating the meals, prompting complaints up the military chain of command.

On Monday, the staff sergeant sent an update, saying the Michigan soldiers won’t receive full meals for two days after they were served raw meat for dinner. Instead, they will receive ready-to-eat meal replacements.

Congressman Bill Huizenga of West Michigan said he’s seen reports the soldiers are receiving undercooked food and even meals containing metal shavings.

Michigan’s entire 14-member congressional delegation signed a letter to the leader of the National Guard, asking the agency to end the contract with the current food provider or provide a per diem for the men and women in uniform.

“The members of the National Guard have served honorably throughout the duration of this operation,” the letter says. “We must never turn our backs on our soldiers, especially as they have demonstrated time and time again that haven’t turned our backs on us.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon
40-year-old Ricky Galloway and his girlfriend 26-year-old Mariah Wells were shot to death,...
Family of Flint triple murder victims plead for justice

Latest News

John Moolenaar
Congress votes down proposal to lower voting age to 16
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger adults beginning Monday
A new jail and sheriff's office is being built in Isabella County this year.
Tentative site for new Isabella Co. jail, sheriff’s office scrapped by commissioners
Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
34-year-old shot in legs inside a vehicle on Flint’s north side