Mid-Michigan senior center remains cautious despite state loosening restrictions

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/02/2021) - Sweeping changes are coming to restaurants, casinos, gyms, and nursing homes.

The State Health Department and the Governor, making the announcement as COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations decline.

For nursing homes, it’s the first time in nearly a year some family members will be allowed to see their loved ones in person again with precautions.

For one Mid-Michigan senior citizen center, they’re still planning to proceed carefully.

In January 2020, after Victor Green had just lost his wife of 50-plus years, he moved to Woodhaven Senior Community in Flint Township, trying to adapt to life without his best friend.

”We were always wherever we went together, and that was a big loss for me,” Green said.

Before he could even settle in, however, the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing nursing homes across the state to close their doors to visitors like his son and daughter, who he could only see through his window.

Others, like Doris Williams, were going through something similar, forced to cope with the loss of her husband of more than 70 years without seeing her daughter and son-in-law face-to-face.

”My son-in-law is just like my daughter, and the love that they show towards me always just means so much to me, and I need that badly,” Williams said.

Now, that will change with the state health department easing restrictions on nursing homes, allowing two visitors per resident. The visitor must show a negative COVID-19 test, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing.

At Woodhaven, however, they have a designated room for one visitor to show up and sit at a six-foot table with a plexiglass barrier.

”The ownership’s feelings has always been move forward cautiously. We don’t want to move too quickly or too rashly. We’ve done a really good job protecting and securing that our residents are safe and they’re healthy, so we don’t want to do anything to jeopardize that,” Administrative Specialist, Karen Lorenc said.

Both Green and Williams say they’re excited to see their children face-to-face, but they miss the feeling of a warm hug and hope that’s a change coming soon.

