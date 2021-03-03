Advertisement

Reward offered for information about 27-year-old’s shooting death in Flint

Karrow McGuire died after a shooting, which police believe happened in the 3200 block of Buick...
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available for information leading to the suspect responsible for the Dec. 29 shooting death of a 27-year-old in Flint.

Police say Karrow “Fat Daddy” McGuire was dropped off a Hurley Medical Center around 11 p.m. that evening suffering from a gunshot wound. He initially was listed in critical condition before a doctor pronounced him dead, according to the Flint Police Department.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the Shiloh Commons Apartments in the 3200 block of Buick Street on Flint’s north side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect in McGuire’s shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

