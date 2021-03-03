Saginaw Twp. teen jumps in to help unconscious woman found near curb

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WJRT) - It’s an incredible story out of Saginaw Township where a 17-year-old aspiring doctor jumped in to help an unconscious woman found near a curb.

Heritage High School and Saginaw Career Complex medical academy student, Joshua Wilkins, was the one who jumped in. Wilkins said he was driving in a Saginaw County mobile home community on Friday when he saw something on the side of the road.

“I turned on to the main road and a little more than a football field down the road, I saw what looked like to be a person laying on the side of the curb,” he said. “There were three cars in front of me and they all passed by but I thought something was off so I pulled over.”

Wilkins said he couldn’t believe what he saw. He found the woman on the ground and noticed she was not breathing and discovered she did not have a pulse.

“As soon as I saw that she wasn’t breathing and she had no pulse, I only thought this person is in trouble and I need to help them,” Wilkins said. “I need to try to save them.”

Wilkins, an aspiring doctor himself, had taken a CPR class at the Saginaw Career Complex. He used his learned skills to assist the woman.

He immediately called 911 and began CPR. He was then able to track down the driver of a passing car who was able to retrieve an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) from the community’s clubhouse.

“Now that I look back on it, I’m just really, really glad I was there to help hopefully save her and that I was able to conduct myself correctly and go through with what I was trained to do effectively and it eventually worked and it feels really, really good to know that,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said he did about 20-30 cycles of CPR total and shocked the woman with the AED four times.

“On the fourth time, she started breathing again,” he recalled.

An ambulance then arrived and took the woman to the hospital.

“Even if I only bought her another hour, that’s worth every second that I spent on her,” Wilkins said.

Due to privacy laws, there is no update to the condition of the woman. Wilkins said he was just glad to give her a fighting chance.

He said that he hopes sharing this story inspires others to help in the future.

“We need people to be willing to stop and help people because in the end, we’re all human,” Wilkins said. “It doesn’t matter what our skin tone is, what our religion is, it just matters that we’re all human beings and that’s all I care about.”

Wilkins said he plans to attend Delta College and then transfer to the University of Michigan. He plans to become a cardiac surgeon in the future.

