Advertisement

Tentative site for new Isabella Co. jail, sheriff’s office scrapped by commissioners

A tentative location for Isabella County’s new sheriff’s office and jail was scrapped by the county’s Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.
A new jail and sheriff's office is being built in Isabella County this year.
A new jail and sheriff's office is being built in Isabella County this year.(Isabella County Sheriff's Department)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tentative location for Isabella County’s new sheriff’s office and jail was scrapped by the county’s Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

Isabella County controller, Margaret McAvoy, told ABC12 that in a unanimous vote, the board decided that the planned location in Union Township at S. Summerton and E. Remus roads was no longer suitable.

McAvoy said the project will move forward and that the board does have other options for the $40 million facility. She said this vote could delay when construction begins. Construction was originally set to begin within the next six months.

McAvoy did not go into specific reasons as to why the vote took place.

Isabella County has been working for years to build a new sheriff’s office and jail after it decided that both needed to be replaced.

Stay with ABC12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon
40-year-old Ricky Galloway and his girlfriend 26-year-old Mariah Wells were shot to death,...
Family of Flint triple murder victims plead for justice

Latest News

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.
34-year-old shot in legs inside a vehicle on Flint’s north side
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office
Investigators still working to identify human foot found in Flint River
The Flint Police Department
Flint police investigating suspicious death of 49-year-old man
Homeowners impacted by the massive dam failures raised concerns Tuesday night about plans for a...
Four Lakes Task Force discuss dam restoration plans with community