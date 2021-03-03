Tentative site for new Isabella Co. jail, sheriff’s office scrapped by commissioners

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A tentative location for Isabella County’s new sheriff’s office and jail was scrapped by the county’s Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

Isabella County controller, Margaret McAvoy, told ABC12 that in a unanimous vote, the board decided that the planned location in Union Township at S. Summerton and E. Remus roads was no longer suitable.

McAvoy said the project will move forward and that the board does have other options for the $40 million facility. She said this vote could delay when construction begins. Construction was originally set to begin within the next six months.

McAvoy did not go into specific reasons as to why the vote took place.

Isabella County has been working for years to build a new sheriff’s office and jail after it decided that both needed to be replaced.

Stay with ABC12 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.