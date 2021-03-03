Advertisement

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st...
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnny Perez, a mortarman assigned to Task Force Al Asad, with 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, loads gear into a mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehiclewhile at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, July 5, 2017.(Source: U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Dave Williams)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m., spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said.

Later, the Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles. An Iraqi military official said they had been found in the al-Baghdadi area of Anbar, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to brief media.

It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week that killed one militiaman, stoking fears of a possible repeat of a series of tit-for-tat attacks that escalated last year, culminating in the U.S.-directed drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani outside the Baghdad airport.

Wednesday’s attack targeted the same base where Iran struck with a barrage of missiles in January last year in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani. Dozens of U.S. service members were injured, suffering concussions in that strike

Wednesday’s attack comes two days before Pope Francis’ is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Irbil.

Last week’s U.S. strike along the border had been in response to a spate of rocket attacks that targeted the American presence, including one that killed a coalition contractor from the Philippines outside the Irbil airport.

After that attack, the Pentagon said the strike was a “proportionate military response” taken after consulting coalition partners.

Marotto said the Iraqi security forces were leading an investigation into the attack on Ain al-Asad.

U.S. troops in Iraq significantly decreased their presence in the country last year under the Trump administration. The forces withdrew from several Iraqi based across the country to consolidate chiefly in Ain al-Asad and Baghad.

Frequent rocket attacks targeting the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the U.S. Embassy, during President Donald Trump’s time in office frustrated the administration, leading to threats of embassy closure and escalatory strikes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Whitmer planning COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon
Michigan bars and restaurants have been closed for dine in service since November 18.
Michigan restaurants allowed to increase indoor dining capacity
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
Mott Park neighborhood in Flint, Michigan
Mott Park neighbors in Flint scared after repeated drive-by shootings, lack of response

Latest News

Cassandra Madison and Julia Tinetti met while working at the Russian Lady Bar in New Haven,...
Friends who met at work, bonded over adoption find out they’re biological sisters
The newfound siblings intend to continue navigating the process of meeting their biological...
Friends turn to family when DNA reveals 2 adopted women are related
Morquesha Mosley and her five children, including a daughter with disabilities, have been...
Single mother staying at Texas hotel with 5 kids after historic storm causes water problems
The hard reality of no running water and shattered pipes comes after a winter storm brought two...
Shortage of plumbing supplies for repairs after Texas winter storm