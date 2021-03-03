Advertisement

Warming up!

Highs near 50.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south is helping to give us lots of sun to start the day. As a cold front sinks south across the state today, we’ll introduce more clouds for the afternoon and evening, then stay mostly to partly cloudy overnight until another high pressure system moves in tomorrow.

This is a great day to get outdoors! Highs will be in the mid 40s to 50 degrees, with low 40s closer to the lake/in the thumb. We’re starting off with winds out of the WSW – they’ll shift to the NW and then N to end the day, staying around 10mph.

Tonight temps fall to the low and mid 20s. We could see a few lake effect flurries in the thumb and that chance lingers into the start of tomorrow. Highs Thursday will only be in the low 30s! Clouds decrease through the day tomorrow and we’ll have sunny skies Friday.

