Bay County Health Dept. prepares to begin COVID-19 vaccination for 50 and older

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/04/210-It’s the largest expansion of eligibility since mid January- one that could be the shot in the arm Michigan needs in its fight against COVID-19.

‘We’re now going to start including 50-year old people with significant significant health problems, and those that have health issues or underlying conditions that make them more at risk for COVID-19,” said Bay County Health Officer, Joel Strasz.

Strasz said the availability of more COVID-19 vaccines is a contributing factor in the expansion.

“You know we’ve got more tools. You know, we’ve got Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Now, we’ve got a better supply train for Moderna and Pfizer and we know that those changes chains are going to expand in the coming weeks, even more. And we’ve got even more providers that are coming online every day,” he said.

Caregivers, family members and guardians who care for children with special needs-- will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

He also said opening up eligibility won’t impact those 65 and older currently registered and waiting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We still have a small pocket of folks 65 and older. Some counties have bigger pockets of people 65 and older. And, you know, we’re, we’re doing our best to get these vaccines out to everyone. As soon as possible, it really comes down to the ability of the local community to provide the vaccines.”

The Bay County Health Department will hold a 2-day mass vaccination clinic with the Saginaw and Midland County Health departments this weekend-- with a goal to vaccinate 3-thousand people.

“If you see a call from the state of Michigan, pick up the phone if you’re interested in getting a vaccine, don’t think that it’s a scam call, it’s a real thing and they want to get you the vaccine as soon as possible,” Strasz said.

