Blight causes rodent issues for Flint residents

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Some Flint residents say they are fed up with blight in their neighborhood.

They say the issues have become so bad they are now dealing with rodents in their home.

“If I have to live with the germs from mice and rodents and that it’s going to kill me,” said Janice Berryman.

Janice says she has been living in her south side Flint home for over 70 years.

She says the vacant house on Alvord Avenue that sits just a few doors down from her home has been giving her and her neighbors problems for years and now she says rodents have decided to move in.

“There’s all kinds of varmints in that yard. Which is why we have the infestation of the mice too.”

Janice’s neighbor Roger Williams has been helping her take care of the mice infestation in her home.

However, he says living right next door to the house has created some issues in his home as well.

“I caught one woodchuck that was chewing on the siding of the house, you know, tried to burrow underneath the, the addition. And you know I can’t have that,” said Roger.

Janice, Roger, and others in this neighborhood tell ABC 12 they’ve reached out to the city of Flint asking for the home to be torn down.

ABC 12 asked the city if they had plans for the vacant property and they explained in a statement:

“This property is privately owned. It is being actively monitored by our Neighborhood Safety Officers who recently responded to a complaint about the property and will continue to enforce all applicable laws,” said Marjory Raymer, director of communications for the city of Flint.

Janice says until the house is torn down, she will continue to ask the city for help.

“If the city won’t move on it. You know, I don’t know what else to do. I just I’m begging for help. I’m begging to have the house come down.”

The city is asking residents to report all blight issues by contacting their Fight Blight Department.

Residents can report blight issues by calling (810) 237-2090 or emailing FightBlight@CityOfFlint.com or using their online reporting tool at //CityofFlint.com/FightBlight.

