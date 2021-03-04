Advertisement

Business groups urge Michigan governor to let offices reopen

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on COVID-19 in Michigan.(source: State of Michigan)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Business groups are urging Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work during the coronavirus pandemic rather than extend a restriction set to expire in mid-April.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor’s orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules to keep intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work to the extent that employees’ activities can feasibly be completed remotely.

Whitmer this week announced the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.

