Chilly today!

A trough from near Lake Huron to the east coast has us starting the day overcast with scattered flurries. High pressure moving in to end the day will help to clear our skies.Snow will come to an end this morning with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Although we’ll see a little sun, it won’t be warm – highs today remain in the upper 20s to low 30s! With a northerly wind around 10mph, it’ll feel more like the low to mid 20s.

Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the teens. Winds will be out of the N to NW at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sun, some clouds, with highs around 40 – closer to normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up for Friday, out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature highs around 40 with more sunshine!

