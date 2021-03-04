Decaire and Shields looking to advance women’s boxing

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -It is fight week here in Flint... as Flint’s Claressa Shields prepares to take on Canadian Maire-Eve Decaire.

This match-up of champions was supposed to happen last year but due to the pandemic, we will finally see the bell ring this Friday.

Today was the final press conference before fight night between Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dircaire, while this fight may be a unifying of the belts and seeing if Shields can become a 2-time undisputed champ. It’s also about just what this moment means in women’s boxing.

These two great fighters will be the first women to headline a per-pay view card in 20 years, and it’s only right during Women’s History month that the entire card is all women’s boxing matches.

Shields and Dicaire are accomplished: Dicaire is the IBF super welterweight champion and “The GWOAT” is the undisputed middleweight world champ and holds titles in 3 divisions.

The two champions know the significance of this fight because throughout their careers they were told... it would be hard for women to headline a pay-per-view fight.

Now what was impossible is only about 48 hours away and both are relishing in the moment.

“I think this fight could put women’s boxing on the map. Women’s boxing is getting more and more popular. But, we still have work to do,” said Maire-Eve Decaire, 17-0 super welterweight champion. “And to get people involved in women’s boxing a champion has to face champion and this is what we’re doing.”

“To know that they did 100,000 [pay-view] buys with Jackie Frazier v. Layla Ali. But that was also Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s daughters. We don’t have famous fathers. So, what numbers are we going to do? I know that I have a great fan. All her fans tuning in and all my fan tuning in. So, we can have some numbers to back what we’re doing. I’m just super excited to have the opportunity,” said Claressa Shields, 10-0 undisputed middleweight champion.

Next-up for these two is the weigh-in on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.