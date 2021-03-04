Advertisement

Flint police investigating suspicious death of man in his 50s

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a Flint man.

Officers from the Flint Major Case Unit responded to the man’s residence in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found his body.

Investigators have not said how the man died and no suspect information was available Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the man’s death should call Michigan State Police at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

