Free water giveaway planned at Berston Field House this weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-area freemasonry group has donated 1,500 cases of bottled water, which will be distributed to Flint residents this weekend.

Travelers Lodge #46 donated the water and will help pass it out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St. Friends of Berston, Prince Hall Masons and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will assist with the distribution.

The event will be a drive-through and volunteers will load water into vehicles, so drivers won’t need to get out.

“It’s always a blessing to be a blessing and we will continue to stay safe and hopeful for the future in putting this pandemic behind us,” said Friends of Berston Executive Director Bryant Nolden. “But right now we want to make sure those in the Flint community are getting the essentials they need and staying healthy.”

