Advertisement

Free water giveaway planned at Berston Field House this weekend

Berston Field House
Berston Field House(Ryan Smith/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-area freemasonry group has donated 1,500 cases of bottled water, which will be distributed to Flint residents this weekend.

Travelers Lodge #46 donated the water and will help pass it out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Berston Field House, 3300 N. Saginaw St. Friends of Berston, Prince Hall Masons and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity will assist with the distribution.

The event will be a drive-through and volunteers will load water into vehicles, so drivers won’t need to get out.

“It’s always a blessing to be a blessing and we will continue to stay safe and hopeful for the future in putting this pandemic behind us,” said Friends of Berston Executive Director Bryant Nolden. “But right now we want to make sure those in the Flint community are getting the essentials they need and staying healthy.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger adults beginning Monday
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Investigators hope DNA will solve mystery of foot found in Flint River

Latest News

Michigan businesses sold $341 million worth of recreational marijuana in 2020.
More than 100 Michigan municipalities split $10 million in marijuana tax proceeds
Michigan Capitol
Michigan Republicans outline plans to crack down on ‘hush money’ deals
Flint police investigating suspicious death of man in his 50s
Michigan Republicans are asking for a federal investigation into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's...
Republicans ask for federal investigation into Whitmer’s COVID-19 nursing home policies