Good Time’s Pizza owner speaks out following customer racial slur accusation

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/03/21)- “I’ve got a customer, that’s not happy with us, I’ve got a manager not doing his job,” said Good Time’s Pizza owner, Brian Franks.

It started out as a disagreement over a pizza order, but quickly heated up to a phone call to police, topped with an accusation of a racial slur tossed around.

And Brian Franks, the owner of Good Time’s Pizza in Saginaw Township where it all went down-- caught in the middle.

“That is not who we are as an organization. We haven’t been here 38 years because we give poor customer service,” the longtime owner said.

Franks says he was not at work on Saturday when the incident took place, he found out about what happened from employees and on social media after the customer posted about his experience at the pizzeria over the weekend.

The post generated a lot comments directed at both Franks and the customer.

“When we talk to the employees I read the gentleman’s Facebook post. So I saw what his point of view was. I talked to the people that were in the store. I think I’ve got the idea of what happened in the store manager was nowhere near being corrected well the way he handled it.” he said.

So Franks says the manager, who had been employed at Good Times for about a year, was fired. “I didn’t want to do knee jerk and just take only one side. Franks said “When I looked at this openly I said this is going to be the best solution. He should not be here he doesn’t represent my company’s values, he should not be.”

Franks has not spoken to the customer involved in the dispute with his now former manager, But says he wants all of his customers to know the actions of one person, does not represent the kind of business he wants to provide to a community he’s been a part of for nearly 40 years.

“I am sorry that that customer was treated the way he was he should not have been talked to that way. I don’t care what the problem was,” Franks said. “We want everybody that walks in here to get the same great service the same great product regardless of who they are. ”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.