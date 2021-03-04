JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report

Mid-Michigan got another taste of early spring Wednesday as temperatures cruised through the 40s. A few spots even managed to sneak into the lower 50s. Cloud cover was varied across the area, with the northern and eastern parts of the area seeing most of it. A few of the thicker clouds even spit out a few drops of rain and a few flakes of snow. The clouds will continue to drift in and out of the area overnight. With at least a little bit of starlight expected, lows will settle into the lower, to middle 20s.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler across the ABC12 viewing area. A northerly wind will hold temperatures in the lower, to middle 30s during the afternoon. That is a little bit below the average, which is now 38-degrees. Most of us will begin the day with a good bit of cloud cover. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to move out of the area in a north-to-south fashion. We should end the day with a good bit of sun shining down on us.

The Friday through Sunday stretch will be a bright one. Winds Friday will be a bit brisk and blowing in from the northwest. Saturday will begin with a light northerly breeze, and end with light & variable conditions. For Sunday, light & variable winds will become southerly during the afternoon. All of this is pointing to a nice little warming trend. Highs Friday will be back near the 40-degree mark. By Sunday, highs will be moving through the 40s. And by early next week, we’ll have a chance at seeing readings sneaking into the 60s. - JR