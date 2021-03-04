Michigan chambers of commerce team up with goal of reopening businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan business leaders are coming together to form a new economic coalition.

The group made up of members of state job creators and chambers of commerce are sharing their goals for reopening the state’s economy.

After a full year, many sectors of Michigan’s economy remain fully or partially closed. The new statewide economic coalition, Reopen Michigan Safely, is made up of leaders from all areas of the state who say they’re dedicated to reopening the state safely -- and hopefully soon.

“The Chamber Federation is a powerful voice in moving the state forward,” said Rich Studley of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce member Veronica Horn is part of the group. She said she’s ready to reopen.

“While it doesn’t always seem to get the same amount of attention, the virtual prohibition of in-person work contained in the governor’s MIOSHA emergency orders are having a very detrimental effect of the sustainability of many of our local businesses,” Horn said.

That MIOSHA order is set to expire next month. Studley said it’s time to let the order end so workers can return to their offices.

“The current MIOSHA rule, which is one of the most severe restrictions in the country in terms of directing employees to work from home when it is at all possible, is up for either expiration or renewal,” he said. “We think that is unnecessary and unhelpful. It’s time to pivot.”

Wendy Block, vice president of business advocacy for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, said businesses should be allowed to decide when it’s safe to bring back workers on their own.

“These decisions are really best made in the workplace with employers and employees,” she said.

The coalition plans to continue working together and with state leaders in hopes of seeing Michigan reopen safely next month with the emergency order expiring.

