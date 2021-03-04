Michigan reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped by 10 on Thursday, but remained above the highest level reported since the end of January.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,526 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 593,279. That is the second highest daily increase in Michigan since Jan. 29.

State health officials reported 37 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,600. All but eight of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to the highest level in a week with more than 46,100 tests completed on Wednesday. The percentage of positive tests continued falling from Monday’s one-month high to 3.55% on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 increased slightly. As of Thursday, 876 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up four from Wednesday. Of those, 757 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady on Thursday. Michigan hospitals are treating 229 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 102 of them are on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are five fewer COVID-19 patients in intensive care and two more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.032 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 1.463 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.486 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 82,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.427 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 22,018 cases and 703 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,279 cases and 512 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and four deaths.

Arenac, 682 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 7,200 cases, 281 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,411 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gladwin, 1,259 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Gratiot, 2,469 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Huron, 1,650 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Iosco, 1,131 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 3,585 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Lapeer, 4,434 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 4,458 cases, 62 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of 18 cases.

Ogemaw, 948 cases and 33 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 325 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,043 cases, 33 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Sanilac, 1,918 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,644 cases, 79 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 2,888 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

