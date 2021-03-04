Michigan reports most new COVID-19 cases in over a month

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the highest number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,536 new COVID-19 illnesses on Wednesday for a total of 591,753. That is the highest daily increase in Michigan since Jan. 29.

State health officials reported five deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Wednesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,563.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing rebounded from a two-week low to more than 35,750 tests completed on Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests dropped by nearly 1% from Monday’s one-month high to just over 4% on Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 decreased. As of Wednesday, 872 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is down 67 from Tuesday. Of those, 743 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased slightly on Wednesday. Michigan hospitals are treating 234 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 100 of them are on ventilators.

Since Tuesday, there are six more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and one more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 3.009 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, including 1.463 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 1.478 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 67,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Of those, nearly 2.351 million doses of vaccine have been administered statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Tuesday:

Genesee, 21,940 cases and 702 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases.

Saginaw, 15,244 cases and 508 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 677 cases, 24 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 7,188 cases, 280 deaths and 1,243 patients recovered, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Clare, 1,407 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gladwin, 1,255 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 2,462 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Huron, 1,646 cases, 56 deaths and 526 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases.

Iosco, 1,130 cases and 64 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 3,582 cases, 72 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Lapeer, 4,421 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Midland, 4,440 cases, 62 deaths and 4,321 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Ogemaw, 949 cases and 33 deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 325 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,038 cases, 33 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is and increase of three cases.

Sanilac, 1,904 cases and 73 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,632 cases, 78 deaths and 3,420 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases.

Tuscola, 2,881 cases, 128 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.