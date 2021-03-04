Michigan Republicans outline plans to crack down on ‘hush money’ deals

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans detailed a plan Thursday to expose and crack down on so-called “hush money” deals for top officials leaving their jobs in the executive branch of Michigan government.

Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland is working with chairmen of House appropriation subcommittees to include budget language prohibiting any agreements that keep departing officials quiet about why they are leaving state government. Official legislation is possible.

The Republican plan also includes the following terms:

Require disclosure of any severance packages for state government department directors, deputy directors and high-ranking officials within 14 days. The disclosure must include the official’s name and the amount of money they are receiving.

Require public posting of any severance agreements that exceed a payment of $5,000 regardless of the employee’s rank.

Require an annual report to the Legislature on how many employees received severance agreements and how much was paid out.

The plan comes in response to a separation agreement and a $155,000 payment for former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, who resigned abruptly on Jan. 22. Neither he nor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have said why he left state government.

Whitmer has cited terms of the separation agreement for preventing her from discussing specifics with Gordon’s resignation.

Sarah Esty, a deputy director under Gordon, and Jonathan Warsh, who was Gordon’s chief of staff, also left their positions following Gordon’s departure.

Separately, former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Steve Gray signed a separation agreement after he left his position last fall. He received a payment of $86,000, but neither he nor Whitmer have discussed specifics of why he left the agency.

Glenn said she has questions about all of the recent departures from the Whitmer administration and she believes Michigan residents deserve answers.

“The people of Michigan have every right to full disclosure and transparency from their state government,” Glenn said. “When the governor makes deals to buy the silence of her departing department heads, it raises a lot of troubling questions – particularly in departments like DHHS and UIA, particularly in a time like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She hopes the Republican plan will cause the governor’s office to think twice before arranging “hush money” deals with departing officials.

“When the governor pays off high-ranking officials to keep them quiet, she’s hiding the very information that has affected the lives and livelihoods of people across Michigan for the past year,” Glenn said. “It isn’t right, and it’s got to stop.”

