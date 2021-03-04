Advertisement

Michigan Works helping restaurants staff up as indoor dining capacity doubles

By Mark Bullion
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Region is helping to fill dozens of job openings at more than 50 restaurants across the region as bars and restaurants prepare to increase indoor dining capacity to 50% Friday.

One Saginaw woman is hopeful her personality will land her just the right job.

”I’m on board for anything that’s working with people and helping people,” said Virginia McQueen.

She’s an ambitious, driven and goal-oriented young woman. Not to mention, she’s a people person ready to find a job that’s just right for her.

“I heard about the resume drop off today on the news and I heard it was a great opportunity to come out and find a job,” McQueen said.

Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Region hosted a curbside resume drop off event Thursday to help fill dozens of open restaurant positions across the region. Open positions include managers, bartenders, servers, waiters, waitresses, cooks and everything in between.

For McQueen, it’s an opportunity she didn’t want to miss. She’s been out of a job for quite a while because of the coronavirus pandemic and she’s hoping her bubbly personality and prior experience as a dental assistant will help put her resume in front of others.

“I do like restaurant work. I like being hospitable, I like interacting with people, I like making people feel like they’re at home and part of a family,” McQueen said.

She Michigan Works has helped her tremendously with resume building, interviewing tips and finding the job that’s just right.

For Sheril Tarrant with Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Region, the timing of the resume drop off event couldn’t have been better with capacity restrictions increasing to 50% at restaurants beginning Friday.

“The climate is changing,” she said. “Kids are going back to school. Day cares are opening. It’s providing our workforce the opportunity to get back to doing what we do well, which is working. That’s what we do well here in the Great Lakes Bay Region.”

Click here for more information about open positions and job placement assistance through Michigan Works Great Lakes Bay Region.

