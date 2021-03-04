Advertisement

More than 100 Michigan municipalities split $10 million in marijuana tax proceeds

Michigan businesses sold $341 million worth of recreational marijuana in 2020.
Michigan businesses sold $341 million worth of recreational marijuana in 2020.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Treasury is distributing $10 million of marijuana tax revenue to more than 100 cities, villages, townships and counties based on 2020 sales.

The Treasury Department says 38 cities, seven villages, 21 townships and 38 counties each will receive about $28,000 from the state for each licensed adult-use marijuana retail store or microbusiness in their jurisdictions.

“The revenue generated from marijuana taxes and fees is important to our local governments,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “In this extraordinary time, our staff is working to get those payments to impacted municipalities and counties. Every dollar helps right now.”

Recreational marijuana sales in Michigan totaled more than $341 million in 2020, which netted the state $31 million from the 10% excise tax. Fees from marijuana businesses brought in an additional $15 million in 2020.

The Michigan School Aid Fund and Michigan Transportation Fund each received about $11.6 million in marijuana tax revenue in addition to the $10 million distributed to local governments. The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency and state government spent $12.5 million of tax revenue on start-up and administration costs last year.

“Infusing over $28,000 per retailer and microbusiness into local government budgets across the state is very impactful and shows how strong and successful the industry is becoming,” said Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo.

Mid-Michigan local governments collecting recreational marijuana tax revenue include:

  • Bay County -- $420,019.
  • Bay City -- $84,003.
  • Burton -- $140,006.
  • Chesaning -- $56,002.
  • City of Flint -- $84,003.
  • Genesee County -- $280,013.
  • Isabella County -- $28,001.
  • Owosso -- $56,002.
  • Pinconning -- $56,002.
  • Saginaw County -- $56,002.
  • Shiawassee County -- $56,002.
  • Thetford Township -- $56,002.
  • Tuscola County -- $84,003.
  • City of Vassar -- $56,002.
  • Vassar Township -- $28,001.

