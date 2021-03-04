Saginaw County passes milestone with 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses dispensed

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County reached a major milestone on Thursday by administering over 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Since mid-December, the Saginaw County Health Department, hospitals, pharmacies and other organizations have been working overtime to get shots in arms. But health officials say there is still a long road ahead.

Vaccine demand still far exceeds supply. Michigan is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 50 and older with chronic medical conditions beginning Monday and everyone age 50 and older on March 22, potentially adding 40,000 more people to Saginaw County’s waiting list.

In Genesee County, state figures show around 81,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have made their way into residents’ arms.

Last week, the Genesee County Health Department said there are temporary vaccination clinics happening six days per week all across the county. Residents are reminded to make an appointment for the vaccine, because nobody will receive a dose without one.

