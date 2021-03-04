Advertisement

Sunshine inland, lake effect near shoreline

By Brad Sugden
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough from near Lake Huron to the east coast has us starting the day overcast with scattered flurries. High pressure moving in to end the day will help to clear our skies.Snow will come to an end this morning with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Although we’ll see a little sun, it won’t be warm – highs today remain in the upper 20s to low 30s! With a northerly wind around 10mph, it’ll feel more like the low to mid 20s.

Tonight skies stay mainly clear with lows in the teens. Winds will be out of the N to NW at 5-10mph.

Tomorrow we’ll see some sun, some clouds, with highs around 40 – closer to normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up for Friday, out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature highs around 40 with more sunshine!

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
A one-dose vaccine or two? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in.
Michigan expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to younger adults beginning Monday
Richland Township Police
Hemlock teacher on paid leave as police investigation continues
Grisly catch as fisherman snags a boot with a human foot inside in Saginaw County
Investigators hope DNA will solve mystery of foot found in Flint River

Latest News

Clearing skies
Lake effect snow today
WJRT March 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
Chilly today!
WJRT March 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT March 4th, 2021 Morning Weather
Noticeably Cooler Thursday...
JR’s Wednesday Night Weather Report