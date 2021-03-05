50-year-old pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 12-year-old in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 50-year-old from Houghton Lake faces at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old he met on the internet in Shiawassee County.

Michael Clune pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child younger than 13 and aggravated child sexually abusive activity in Shiawassee County Circuit Court. He will be sentenced as a two-time habitual offender.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Clune communicated with the 12-year-old on the internet and convinced him to meet. Clune picked up the boy, brought him to a hotel in Shiawassee County and engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with him.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division found a sexually abusive video on Clune’s phone of the boy. They were able to identify the boy and the hotel where the assault took place, leading to the charges.

Clune is facing more child sex charges in Clare and Roscommon counties after Michigan State Police forensic examiners allegedly found evidence of other victims on his computer and phone.

The Clare County charges include third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Clune is charged with four counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime in Roscommon County.

Clune previously was convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County back in 2004. The first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge he pleaded guilty to in Shiawassee County carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“My office stands ready to aggressively enforce the laws that protect our children from harm, and anyone who violates those rules will see justice served,” Nessel said.

