Advertisement

50-year-old pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 12-year-old in Shiawassee County

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 50-year-old from Houghton Lake faces at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old he met on the internet in Shiawassee County.

Michael Clune pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child younger than 13 and aggravated child sexually abusive activity in Shiawassee County Circuit Court. He will be sentenced as a two-time habitual offender.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Clune communicated with the 12-year-old on the internet and convinced him to meet. Clune picked up the boy, brought him to a hotel in Shiawassee County and engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with him.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division found a sexually abusive video on Clune’s phone of the boy. They were able to identify the boy and the hotel where the assault took place, leading to the charges.

Clune is facing more child sex charges in Clare and Roscommon counties after Michigan State Police forensic examiners allegedly found evidence of other victims on his computer and phone.

The Clare County charges include third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Clune is charged with four counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime in Roscommon County.

Clune previously was convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County back in 2004. The first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge he pleaded guilty to in Shiawassee County carries a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“My office stands ready to aggressively enforce the laws that protect our children from harm, and anyone who violates those rules will see justice served,” Nessel said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Flint residents say they are fed up with blight in their neighborhood. They say the issues...
Blight causes rodent issues for Flint residents
An mid-Michigan organization aimed at helping the addicted community says fentanyl is causing...
Three suspicious deaths in Flint blamed on possible overdoses
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
White House says relief checks to go to most who got December payment
Nelda Hunt died of Legionnaires' disease, which her daughter blames on McLaren Flint Hospital,...
Daughter of Legionnaires’ victim believes McLaren Flint is ‘getting away with murder’
Ennis Center for Children, Flint Michigan
No beds: Ennis Center waits for weeks in ER with child to get mental health help

Latest News

There are roughly 100 third and fourth-year Michigan State University medical students in...
MSU: 75% percent of fall undergrad classes will be in person
Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to...
Gov. Whitmer meeting with Michigan National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.
A Plymouth restaurant is the 41st in Michigan to lose its liquor licenses temporarily for...
Plymouth restaurant loses liquor licenses temporarily over COVID-19 violations