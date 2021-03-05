51-year-old driver killed after hitting tree in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 51-year-old man died Thursday evening after police say he drove off Bath Road and crashed into a tree.

Michigan State Police say Curtis Dale Lewis of Perry was driving west on Bath Road near Bancroft Road in Shiawassee County’s Antrim Township around 7:20 p.m. when he lost control and went off the road.

Lewis, who was alone in his car, died after hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Lewis may have been intoxicated when the crash happened. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

