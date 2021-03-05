Allegiant Air begins new nonstop flights from Flint to Las Vegas

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan travelers have a new route to the gambling capital of the world.

Allegiant Air launched a new nonstop flight from Bishop International Airport in Flint to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Friday,

“We think Flint residents will enjoy this new route to Las Vegas,” said Allegiant Senior Vice President of Revenue Drew Wells. “We’re excited to connect the cities with convenient, affordable and nonstop service.”

Flights between Flint and Las Vegas will operate twice a week.

“This is the day our community has been looking forward to for years,” said Bishop Airport Director Nino Sapone. “Nonstop to Las Vegas is back. What a great city to hit your reset button in.”

Low-cost introductory pricing is available for flights to Las Vegas, but tickets must be purchased by Sunday with travel by April 29. See the Allegiant website for details.

